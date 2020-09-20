Barcelona vs Elche: Coutinho: I want to work hard so that everything goes well on the pitch

Philippe Coutinho has excelled for Barcelona in pre-season this summer and he admitted that he is looking forward to this season.

The Brazilian was once again on form as the Blaugrana beat Elche 1-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Saturday night.

“I’m looking forward to a good time,” Coutinho said in his post-match interview.

“I am very motivated.

“I want to work hard this year so that everything goes well on the pitch.”

The 28-year-old is clear that Barcelona are improving more and more under Ronald Koeman.

“We haven’t had much time to train in pre-season, but we are improving,” Coutinho noted.

“We are getting used to the way the coaching staff works.

“We still have a week to get off to a good start.”