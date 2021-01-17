Barcelona vs Athletic – Supercopa: Confirmed Supercopa final line-ups: Messi returns to start for Barcelona

Back from injury to face Athletic Club

Lionel Messi is back and will start Barcelona’s Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Club, returning to the side after missing the semi-final against Real Sociedad due to a minor injury.

The Argentine has recovered and leads and attack that also includes Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, with Martin Braithwaite on the bench.

In defence, Sergino Dest is also back after missing the semi-final with a knock.

Marcelino, meanwhile, welcomes back Yeray Alvarez from his physical problem.

The complete Barcelona line-up is as follows: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann.

The complete Athletic Club line-up is as follows: Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Mikel Balenziaga; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Iker Muniain; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams.