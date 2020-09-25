Barcelona: Suarez responds to Messi: Don’t let two, three or four tarnish the giant you are for Barcelona

Luis Suarez has been undergoing his medical examination at Atletico Madrid on Friday, yet he still found time to respond to Lionel Messi‘s emotional Instagram post to him.

The Barcelona captain criticised the Catalan club for the way they have forced Suarez out, and the Uruguayan openly replied to his best friend.

“Thank you, friend, for your words, but thank you for being the way you are, for what you were from the first day with me and my family,” Suarez responded to Messi.

“I will always be grateful to Messi the human – funny and sentimental – because everyone knows the player.

“Do not forget what I told you: ‘Continue enjoying yourself and demonstrating that you’re number one’, and don’t let two, three or four tarnish the giant that you are for the club and for the world of football.

“I love you very much, my friend, and we are going to miss you five [Messi, his wife and their three children].”