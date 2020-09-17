Barcelona: Setien and Barcelona haven’t agreed severance package, so Koeman can’t take charge of LaLiga Santander opener

Barcelona‘s LaLiga Santander campaign will start on matchday three against Villarreal at the Camp Nou but, as things stand, Ronald Koeman won’t be allowed to take charge of the game.

Despite replacing Quique Setien and overseeing two friendlies, the Dutchman’s appointment is yet to be processed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

As reported by El Partidazo de COPE, Setien and the club are yet to agree a severance package, meaning the RFEF are unable to process the paperwork for Koeman’s hiring.