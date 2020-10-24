Barcelona – Real Madrid | El Clsico: The sounds of Real Madrid’s penalty: Protests and celebrations

Barcelona were dismayed at the decision to give Real Madrid a penalty in the second half of Saturday’s Clasico at the Camp Nou. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera pointed to the spot after reviewing Clement Lenglet’s foul on Sergio Ramos.

The incident came in the 58th minute when Lenglet tugged at Ramos’ shirt in the penalty area, with the Real Madrid skipper falling to the floor as the ball went past him. Martinez Munuera looked at the action on the pitchside VAR monitor and gave a penalty.

With no fans in the Camp Nou, TV cameras and microphones picked up a number of words exchanged by those of a Barcelona persuasion. “It’s a joke! You’re kidding me!” were the shouts coming from the home dugout as Martinez Munuera watched the incident on the VAR monitor.”That’s a penalty?” repeated Jordi Alba, who had followed the referee to the dugout.

After looking at the incident, Martinez Munuera walked back on to the pitch. “It’s a penalty,” he said before pointing to the spot. Back in the dugout, Ronald Koeman made his feelings known to the linesman and fourth official, although in a more reserved tone than his players. In the stands behind them, Antoine Griezmann made gestures to demonstrate his disagreement with the decision.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid players put pressure on the officials but waited patiently for the referee to make his decision while looking at the pitchside monitor. When the penalty was given, Ramos walked over to pick up the ball.

“Come on!” the defender shouted after slotting the spot-kick past Neto to give Los Blancos the lead at the Camp Nou.