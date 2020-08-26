Barcelona: Planes: Barcelona are not contemplating Messi’s departure, we want him to stay

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has assured that the club are doing everything they can to keep hold of Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old sent a burofax to the club on Tuesday evening stating his departure to leave.

“We are not contemplating Messi‘s departure at a contractual level because we want him to stay,” Planes said.

“We’re planning to build for the future alongside the best player in the world.”

He repeatedly said that Barcelona are trying to persuade Messi to do a U-turn.

“We’re working internally to convince Leo to stay on,” Planes explained.

“Messi and Barcelona are a marriage that has been so successful and we want to move forward together.

“We cannot make this a dispute between Barcelona and Leo.

“Our idea is to build a winning team, with a mix of young and experienced players.”

Planes assured that Messi hasn’t told the club that he won’t train next Monday and said that club directors are all in agreement that they want him to stay.

“Anyone who understands football would want Messi in their team,” he stated.