Barcelona: Messi’s father en route to Barcelona

Lionel Messi‘s father and agent, Jorge, was spotted getting onto a plane bound for Barcelona on Tuesday at 17:00 CEST.

He will land at dawn in Catalonia ahead of his meeting with the Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss his son’s future.

The main topic of the meeting will be Messi‘s decision to depart the club and his certainty that he can do so for free.

Barcelona believe that the clause that would allow the Argentine to be released has expired and LaLiga have sided with the club through an official statement.

Meanwhile, Messi refused to turn up for the PCR testing that Barcelona players underwent ahead of their pre-season preparations.

The Catalan side’s captain is adamant that he wants to leave the team this summer despite having one year left in his contract.