In the 17th minute of Barcelona’s pre-season friendly match against Nastic, the Blaugrana won a penalty and it was scored by Antoine Griezmann to make it 2-0 at the time.

While most might have expected Lionel Messi to take the spot kick, the Argentine gave the ball to the Frenchman.

Griezmann scored to make it two French goals, after Ousmane Dembele had netted the opener.