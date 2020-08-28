Barcelona: Barcelona presidential candidates agree on Bartomeu vote of no confidence

Victor Font and Lluis Fernandez come together

Barcelona presidential candidates Victor Font and Lluis Fernandez have joined forces with Jordi Farre, another contender for the Blaugrana top job, on a vote of no confidence towards current president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Farre, who initially proposed the motion, issued a joint statement together with Font and Fernandez.

“We demand the immediate resignation of Bartomeu,” it read.

“It’s a question of dignity, responsibility and adherence to Barcelona‘s values.”

On a collective television appearance, the three candidates stated that this was not an electioneering move, but a unified wish to remove the current administration, which they believe is responsible for Barcelona‘s many financial and sporting problems.

They also requested the collection of signatures to support the motion, which will begin next week.

Bartomeu may be forced to resign if the petition, which has already been supported by a number of supporter groups, makes his position untenable.