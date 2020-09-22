Barcelona: Barcelona and Suarez are negotiating an exit with Atletico Madrid waiting

Barcelona and Luis Suarez‘s lawyers spent Tuesday negotiating the termination of the player’s contract, with Atletico Madrid waiting for him to become a free agent in order to sign him.

It looked as though the player had freed himself from the Camp Nou, though the Catalans became reluctant to let him leave on a free in order to join a rival in Atleti.

Sources from Barcelona have confirmed to EFE that another meeting will be held to solve the situation, which has become complicated by Atletico’s interest.

Until this week the club had been expecting him to leave Spain altogether to join Juventus, which would have seen them liquidate part of his contract and Suarez himself giving up the rest.

But they don’t want their No.9 to join Atletico without any financial compensation.

With nothing yet agreed, Suarez is continuing to work under Ronald Koeman‘s orders.