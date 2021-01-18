Barcelona 2-3 Athletic | Supercopa de Espana: Another angle of the Messi-Villalibre incident: Was it a red card?

Lionel Messi received the first red card of his Barcelona career on Sunday night, as he was given his marching orders with the Blaugrana losing 3-2 to Athletic Club in the 119th minute of the Supercopa de Espana final.

Asier Villalibre had been trying to get under the Argentine’s skin and, after a coming together between the two as Messi played a pass to his left, he lifted his arms to try and get the Athletic striker off of him.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano went to the VAR monitor, watched the play and took the decision that Messi should be given a red card for an overly aggressive act.

However, a video has circulated on social media which shows a different angle and makes the incident not seem as aggressive as it does from behind.