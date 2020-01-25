Authorities ration water service in David







The national water and sanitation agency, IDAAN, will begin rationing water service in three districts of the city of David. The decision was made to compensate for the unusually high summer temperatures that caused decreases in water levels in the rivers that supply IDAAN’s water treatment plants in Chiriquí.

The measure will be implemented in the townships of Terronal, Doleguita, and San Mateo, for a period of six hours, so that water can reach other areas that currently have no supply.

The provincial director of IDAAN, Guillermo Ardila, said the main problem is that the level of water reserves is insufficient for the increased demand this year, particularly with the recent construction of an additional 5,000 homes.

The director went on to inform that authorities are working hard to ensure that the local schools have drinking water once classes begin. He also advised residents to make the best use of the water and not waste it when it’s available.





Source link

Me gusta: Me gusta Cargando...