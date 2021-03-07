Atletico vs Real Madrid | Madrid Derby | LaLiga: Madrid derby confirmed XIs: Rodrygo and Benzema start, Joao Felix doesn’t

The second Madrid derby of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander season is one of the biggest games remaining this campaign and both Atletico and Real Madrid are targeting a statement victory.

One of the big selection question marks coming into the derby was over Karim Benzema, as the French striker had been out with injury. But, the big Real Madrid news ahead of the match is that Benzema starts.

He’ll be joined in attack by Rodrygo and by Marco Asensio, while the rest of the Real Madrid team sheet writes itself once the current injuries are taken into account.

As for Diego Simeone, he has chosen to leave out Joao Felix from his starting XI, which will shock some after the Portuguese scored last weekend.

The Madrid derby line-ups

The complete Atletico Madrid starting line-up is as follows: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Yannick Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez.

The complete Real Madrid starting line-up is as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio.