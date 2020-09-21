Atletico Madrid: The numbers behind Luis Suarez’s move to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been working on an agreement with Luis Suarez to sign the 33-year-old striker on a free transfer.

If it comes to fruition, the Uruguay international would earn around nine million euros per season for the next two campaigns.

While Atletico Madrid are insisting that they have not yet finalised an agreement, the reality is that Suarez is very close to joining Los Rojiblancos.

As RAC1 reported on Monday morning, the Uruguayan will officially part ways with Barcelona soon, rescinding his contract that was supposed to go on until 2021.

For the move to the capital to become reality, Alvaro Morata’s loan to Juventus will have to be confirmed so that Atleti can make space in their salary cap.

Diego Simeone has played a key role in Atletico‘s interest in Suarez, pushing for the move once the player was informed by Ronald Koeman that he is not part of Barcelona‘s plans for the 2020/21 campaign.