Atletico Madrid: Simeone plays central role in Luis Suarez’s move to Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone jumped at the chance to sign Luis Suarez for Atletico Madrid this summer.

When the Uruguayan striker was first put up for sale by Barcelona in August, Atletico ruled out making a move because of their financial situation.

However, after plenty of determination, faith and insistence on Simeone‘s part, club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has been persuaded into it.

The Atletico boss couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring Suarez to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano because of the kind of striker he is.

The 33-year-old may be getting on, but he remains a deadly poacher in and outside the penalty area, not to mention his work rate off the ball.

In fact, those two traits combined make up the perfect Simeone striker – a model which Radamel Falcao, Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann have all fit in the past.

El Cholo also values Suarez highly because of his mental strength which, at times, is something Alvaro Morata lacks.

When he learned of the chance to sign Suarez this summer, Simeone called the Uruguay international to convince him that Atletico were his best option.

The footballing ideals of both South Americans meant that they got on straight away, as if they were made for each other.

Suarez may have missed out on the opportunity of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but now he gets to work with Simeone at Atletico.