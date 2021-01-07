Athletic 2-3 Barcelona: Koeman: Pedri is showing his maturity

Pedri‘s role in Ronald Koeman‘s squad is growing. The 18-year-old was decisive during Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Athletic Club on Wednesday.

The teenager nodded in Barcelona‘s equaliser at San Mames before teeing up Lionel Messi to score with a brilliant backheel.

“Pedri is showing that, despite his young age, he’s very mature,” Koeman said at full time.

Messi also played a key part in the victory, scoring a goal in either half to move joint top of the Pichichi standings in LaLiga Santander.

“Messi has always shown his game and his hunger but today he did it with goals too,” Koeman said. “He’s so important.”

The Barcelona boss also expressed his satisfaction at his team’s dominance of the game after initially going behind to Inaki Williams‘ goal.

“The final result is a bit short because we were better in many phases,” Koeman added.

“They went 1-0 up and we didn’t have defensive coordination, but then we controlled [the game].

“I leave happy with the result and how we achieved it.

“We deserved to win for our play and the opportunities [we created]. The team did a fantastic job.”

Barcelona move into third place in the table with the win and are now seven points of leaders Atletico Madrid.

“We’re going to fight until the last game,” Koeman said on the title race.

“There’s a gap [to the top] but we’re on the right path.”