Así toca Lewis Hamilton la guitarra que le regaló David Bowie

Excuse all the mistakes, I’m far from good. But this is first take playing this guitar that David Bowie sent to me some years ago. I love this guitar and will cherish it forever. I never got to say thank you him or his family so if they see this, thank you so much for this. 💜 pic.twitter.com/y1KtoH6kgr

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 25, 2021