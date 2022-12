Así podrían los drones sustituir esta peligrosa profesión en las tripas de los volcanes

Day 3 of my #7DaysOfFieldwork! At Masaya volcano, Nicaragua, we measured gases emanating from the awesome lava lake! Even with the splinters of pele’s hair in our boots, drone confiscations at the border, and allergic reactions to bug bites, it was an awesome time in the field! pic.twitter.com/Zhm3y3dy3x

— Fiona D’Arcy (@Fiery_Fiona) February 8, 2020