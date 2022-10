Así es HAWK, el sistema de misiles de los años 60 que el Pentágono ya ha dado de baja y que España va a enviar ahora a Ucrania

I’m grateful to my 🇪🇸 colleague Margarita Robles for the decision to send 4 Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine. It’s quick response for 🇺🇦 request at #Ramstein 6

There are more Hawks on the way.

Today air defence is a priority not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe.

🇺🇦🤝🇪🇸

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) October 13, 2022