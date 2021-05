Armani anuncia su regreso a la pasarela con público

Mr Armani is pleased to announce his return to the catwalk. The Men’s SS22 collection will show during #MFW on June 21st in Via Borgonuovo 21. The #GiorgioArmaniPrivé Collection will be unveiled on July 6th at the Italian Embassy in Paris, both in front of a live audience. pic.twitter.com/kZboU7irSn

— Armani (@armani) May 20, 2021