Antón officials want mangroves protected

Local government officials in Antón have asked for an investigation into claims that concessions granted by the national government in coastal areas could possibly result in the destruction of mangroves.

The areas in question are located in Boca Nueva, Los Azules y Arenas Blancas. Officials are worried that the concessions would result in development that would threaten mangroves, which are key to the region’s fishing and shrimp industries. Mangroves provide shelter for juvenile fish and shrimp, as well as prevent environmental damage by mitigating coastal erosion.

The complaint was made by Consejo Provincial representative Cecilia Jaén de Morcillo, who brought up the issue after seeing posters advertising the concessions. The representative also inspected the area and took photographs showing that the concessions contain stands of mangroves.

Consejo Provincial officials asked the Autoridad Nacional del Ambiente (Anam) to investigate the concessions to see if they will have an impact. Anam officials said that it is unlikely that any proposal approved by the agency would threaten mangroves, but they agreed to investigate the allegations.



