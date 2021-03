Agreden a una mujer embarazada en plena calle tras taparle la cabeza con una funda de almohada

Pregnant woman & her unborn baby survive a horrendous attack after a male suspect attacked her from behind, placed a pillow over her head & punched her in her stomach several times in a vicious unprovoked attack.

CCTV shows the alleged suspect fleeing the scene in #StamfordHillpic.twitter.com/eByaHrB5B4

— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) March 21, 2021